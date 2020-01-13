Saray Khumalo breaking barriers in quest to change world

The first time Saray Khumalo defied the odds, she was a young girl whose neighbours in KwaZulu-Natal told her and her sisters they were destined to become prostitutes.

The second time she did it, the whole world was watching. Instead of the isolation she had earlier experienced after being shamed for being one of seven girls raised by a single mother, her victories were lived proudly and out loud, with millions across the globe watching in admiration.

The plaudits show no signs of ending - the adventurer roared into 2020 in style: At about 3am on January 1, Khumalo became the first black African woman to reach the South Pole.

Khumalo shared the good news on her Facebook page, saying, "Happy new year good people...I made it! Am at the South Pole. Here is to an amazing 2020 and beyond. Let's keep stepping."

The explorer and mountaineer grabbed global headlines in June when she became the first black woman to summit Mount Everest.

Khumalo is a self-possessed mother of two who is quietly but fiercely strong-minded and takes her barrier-breaking platform in her stride.

Before leaving on her mission, summitting Mount Vinson in Antarctica, as well as the North and South Pole, which are part of the Explorer Grand Slam, she spoke of the driving force behind embarking on these often dangerous adventures and raising funds towards education.