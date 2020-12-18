Anguished mom frets as police chief delays court order
'I mourned, buried the wrong baby'
An Ekurhuleni mother is dreading the thought of spending Christmas without knowing whether her child is alive or not after she allegedly buried the wrong child.
The mother was allegedly coerced into accepting the body of the dead baby at the Far East Rand Hospital in Springs, Ekurhuleni, in May, just over a week after giving birth. ..
