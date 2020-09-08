Hawks turn tables on Norma Mngoma in fight over 'deleted messages'

There was “nothing untoward” in the arrest of Norma Mngoma, wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, and no messages were deleted from her electronic devices, the Hawks said in court papers on Tuesday.

The Hawks were responding to an urgent application by Mngoma to the Pretoria high court last week to declare her arrest unlawful and to set it aside. She was arrested in July on charges of malicious injury to property and crimen injuria after allegedly extensively scratching a Mercedes-Benz G-wagon and sending an “insulting” message to a friend of her husband, Peterson Siyaya.

The eye-popping WhatsApp message is attached to the court papers. Repeatedly calling Siyaya a dog, it accuses Siyaya of sleeping around with older women to get tenders and of influencing Gigaba to sleep around, of separating Gigaba from his true friends and family. It says “f***** all of you nengculaza [with your Aids]”.

“Uzohamba umphipha ke wonke amaphepha because ngizonihudula nobabili [You will go around wiping his ass in all newspapers because I will drag both of you],” says the message.

In her application, Mngoma said the arrest was an orchestrated scheme and a ruse to seize her electronic devices and delete specific information. She claimed e-mails and photos over specific periods had been deleted from her devices.