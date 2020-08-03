Winter night in police custody traumatised Norma Gigaba, lawyer says

Norma Gigaba, the wife of former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba was left traumatised after spending a ''winter night" behind bars.

Her legal representative, Victor Nkwatshu told media gathered outside the Hatfield magistrates court that his client was still dealing with trauma after her arrest on Friday night.

Gigaba was on Monday charged with malicious damage to property and crimen injuria after she allegedly badly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon belonging to Malusi Gigaba's friend, trade unionist Peterson Siyaya.

“She is a bit traumatised because she spent a winter night in custody away from her children and she was coughing a lot on Saturday before the bail hearing but she managed to come to court today and she is in good health,” Nkwatshu said.

Gigaba was released on R5000 bail on Saturday.