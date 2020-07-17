DA files urgent application to stop Tito Mboweni funding SAA rescue

The DA has filed an application to interdict finance minister Tito Mboweni from bailing out SAA.

The application was filed at the high court in Pretoria on Friday.

“Our application seeks to interdict the use of Section 16 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which gives finance minister Tito Mboweni 'emergency' powers to spend money not budgeted for in 'exceptional' and 'unforeseen' circumstances,” said DA shadow minister of finance Geordin Hill-Lewis.

In its application, which the opposition party has set down for hearing on Tuesday, it seeks to interdict Mboweni and the director-general of the National Treasury from appropriating or withdrawing, disbursing or transferring any funds relating to the business rescue plan for SAA.

The DA also seeks an order interdicting SAA and its two business rescue practitioners, Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson, from using any business rescue funds that have been transferred to SAA.

The application by the DA followed a letter written by the ministries of public enterprises and finance to the business rescue practitioners on Wednesday, in which they committed “to mobilise funding for the short, medium and long term requirements to create a national airline”.