Basic education minister Angie Motshekga says it will take longer to address Covid-19 disruptions

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the disruptions caused by Covid-19 to teaching will need a longer time frame to address.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Motshekga said the department had to trim its curriculum this year, with the help of experts, to finish the academic year.

“The disruptions of 2020 will need even a longer time frame to address. We have a three-year curriculum recovery plan. From 2021, we will be implementing the recovery actual teaching plan, in grades 1 to 12,” she said.

Motshekga said the department, because of the disruptions, had limited time to even cover its trimmed curriculum this year.

“The unintended learning losses occurred due to extended closure of schools. Remember some of the learners only came in September. Even when they came in, we were not able to accommodate them fully up to date.”