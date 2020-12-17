South Africa

Department takes stock after tough year

Motshekga salutes teachers who succumbed to Covid-19

17 December 2020 - 14:09

The country has lost 1,493 teachers this year, some of them as a result of Covid-19, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday during a media briefing on the state of readiness for the next academic year.

"Let us pause and thank our teachers, who worked tirelessly; some of them for seven days, sacrificing their precious time to ensure that teaching and learning continues, even under trying circumstances. ..

