Department takes stock after tough year
Motshekga salutes teachers who succumbed to Covid-19
The country has lost 1,493 teachers this year, some of them as a result of Covid-19, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga announced on Thursday during a media briefing on the state of readiness for the next academic year.
"Let us pause and thank our teachers, who worked tirelessly; some of them for seven days, sacrificing their precious time to ensure that teaching and learning continues, even under trying circumstances. ..
