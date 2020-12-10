Catching the culprits in matric exam leak should have preceded a rewrite, court hears

The SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has argued that basic education minister Angie Motshekga wrongly allowed quality assurance entity Umalusi to sway her in ordering a rewrite of two matric exam papers.

And a more extensive exam leak four years ago had not resulted in exams having to be rewritten — putting into question the inconsistency of education officials' decision-making, Sadtu argued in the high court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The court is hearing applications from Sadtu, AfriForum and independent schools that seek to reverse the department's decision for grade 12 pupils to rewrite the physical science paper 2 and mathematics paper 2. The SA Teachers’ Union/Onderwysersunie (SAOU) was on Thursday permitted to join in on the matter as a friend of the court.

The parties are seeking an urgent court order setting aside Motshekga's announcement that the two leaked papers must be rewritten.

The court is also being asked to compel the basic education department and Umalusi to mark the scripts of the four pupils represented by AfriForum and those who were not involved in the alleged irregularity regarding the leaked papers.