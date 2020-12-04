Matric maths and science papers to be rewritten

The matric mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 are to be rewritten across SA.

This is according to a statement from basic education minister Angie Motshekga, released ahead of a media briefing on Friday afternoon.

“The CEM [Council of Education Ministers] decided a national rewrite of both mathematics paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2 is necessary. Mathematics paper 2 will be written on December 15 at 2pm, and physical sciences paper 2 will be written on December 17 at 9am.

“It was not an easy decision to take but one which is necessary under the circumstances. We need to work hard to deal with the human factor in the examination system,” said Motshegka.