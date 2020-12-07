Sadtu set to oppose matric rewrite decision

The department of basic education is bracing itself for a bitter fight with one of the biggest teachers' unions over its decision to order a rewrite of two matric exam papers that were leaked.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced on Friday that mathematics paper 2 and physical science paper 2 will be rewritten on December 15 and 17, respectively, to protect the integrity of the examinations.

There were 391,000 pupils who sat for maths paper 2, while 282,000 wrote physical science paper 2.

Explaining how the department arrived at the decision, Motshekga said the “viral spread” of information on the cyber networks made it impossible for the department to identify the number of learners who had had access to the leaked question papers.

But the SA Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) is angry at Motshekga’s decision and plans to file papers in the Pretoria high court on an urgent basis to stop the rewrite.

"It is our strong view that the department of basic education cannot take a unilateral view to compel close to 400,000 learners to rewrite on the basis of an inconclusive investigation which in any case indicates that only about 195 learners could have been exposed to the leaked papers. We are saying it is unfair to compel learners who had already written under difficult Covid-19 circumstances to rewrite the examinations and go through the anxiety that we saw both learners and teachers go through once again,” said Xolani Fakude, head of the union’s secretariat.

He warned that the union would do anything in its power to express its rejection of the department’s decision.

“Depending on how the court reacts to our urgent matter tomorrow, we are going to convene an urgent national executive committee … where the leadership collectively will then decide (on the way forward). On matters like this, as Sadtu we are generally prepared to do whatever it takes,” Fakude said.