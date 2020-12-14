Learn more languages, says Cyril Ramaphosa as he calls for better race relations

Reconciliation Day is observed on December 16.

“On this Reconciliation Day, I call on each of our citizens to think of the simple things they could do to reach out across the racial divide in their everyday lives. One way of doing this is to learn another South African language.

“By trying to learn the language of your friend, your colleague, your neighbour or the people you interact with daily in public places, you go beyond just demonstrating cross-cultural understanding. You open up the space for real communication,” said Ramaphosa.

He said South Africans needed to find ways to reach beyond their social and professional circles to appreciate other people’s points of view.

“Through sporting, cultural and religious activities, we can find ways to interact with fellow South Africans from a diversity of backgrounds,” said Ramaphosa.