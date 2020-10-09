Veteran drops Papa G character for new role
Veteran actor Darlington Michaels parks kasi lingo for Vula Vala
There is no way you can mention tsotsi-taal and not throw veteran actor Darlington Michaels in the mix.
Papa G’s oblong shaped face with his unblinking, piercing eyes and salt-and-pepper mustache will be staring at you if you looked up the meaning of tsotsi-taal in a dictionary...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.