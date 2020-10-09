Entertainment

Veteran drops Papa G character for new role

Veteran actor Darlington Michaels parks kasi lingo for Vula Vala

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 09 October 2020 - 08:43

There is no way you can mention tsotsi-taal and not throw veteran actor Darlington Michaels in the mix.

Papa G’s oblong shaped face with his unblinking, piercing eyes and salt-and-pepper mustache will be staring at you if you looked up the meaning of tsotsi-taal in a dictionary...

