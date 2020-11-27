Ntshalintshali hopes to preserve legacy of writers, keep languages alive
Mpumalanga MEC in drive to digitise books in indigenous languages
Mpumalanga MEC for culture, sports and recreation Lindiwe Ntshalintshali wants books in indigenous languages to be found via online stores.
Ntshalintshali said this will help to keep indigenous languages alive. ..
