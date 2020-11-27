South Africa

Ntshalintshali hopes to preserve legacy of writers, keep languages alive

Mpumalanga MEC in drive to digitise books in indigenous languages

27 November 2020 - 08:59
Mandla Khoza Freelance journalist

Mpumalanga MEC for culture, sports and recreation Lindiwe Ntshalintshali wants books in indigenous languages to be found via online stores.

Ntshalintshali said this will help to keep indigenous languages alive. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Depoliticise our board!': SABC staff protest amid possible retrenchments
Chaos at EFF's Brackenfell protest as white man in lycra intervenes
X