'It's jealousy' - Izangoma Zodumo's Makgotso Makopo reacts to show criticism

Makgotso Makopo, one of the stars of Mzansi Magic’s new reality show on traditional healers Izangoma Zodumo, says the backlash the show is facing is not warranted and stems from jealousy.

“What have we done? What warrants this backlash? It’s jealousy and jealousy is a disease,” she said.

Makopo, 34, was speaking to Sowetan after a petition was created on Change.org claiming that the show disrespects African traditions and traditional healing. The petition has been signed by over 5000 people.

“This is my reality. People need to watch the first three episodes before forming an opinion and complaining. I respect my gift, I didn’t buy this gift and I lost a lot to be where I am today,” she said.

The young mother said she wants to use the show to educate people that traditional healers come from different backgrounds.

“There has been a lot of negative stereotypes when it comes to traditional healing. When I was growing up the portrayal was of people who are poor and dirty. I want to show that you can come from a good home and get the calling,” she said.