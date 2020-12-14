Date and time confirmed: Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

It follows after meetings on Sunday with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and a special sitting of the cabinet.

As of Sunday night, there were 860,964 confirmed Covid-19 cases countrywide, of which 7,999 were confirmed in the most recent 24-hour period.

There have also been 23,276 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities across SA, with 170 of them being reported in the same 24-hour window.

TimesLIVE