South Africa

Date and time confirmed: Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA at 8pm

By Staff Reporter - 14 December 2020 - 16:13
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Monday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address SA at 8pm on Monday.
Image: Siyabulela Duda/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest speech to the nation will take place at 8pm, the presidency confirmed on Monday.

The address would be on “developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic”.

Learn more languages, says Cyril Ramaphosa as he calls for better race relations

President Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to learn more languages as part of bridging racial divides in the country.
News
7 hours ago

It follows after meetings on Sunday with the national coronavirus command council, the president’s co-ordinating council and a special sitting of the cabinet.

As of Sunday night, there were 860,964 confirmed Covid-19 cases countrywide, of which 7,999 were confirmed in the most recent 24-hour period.

There have also been 23,276 confirmed Covid-19 related fatalities across SA, with 170 of them being reported in the same 24-hour window.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
X