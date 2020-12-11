South Africa

Lockdown cigarette ban 'does not withstand constitutional scrutiny', says WC high court

11 December 2020 - 20:09
Matthew Savides Night news editor
The Western Cape high court on Friday ruled that the decision to ban cigarettes during SA's coronavirus lockdown was unconstitutional.
The Western Cape high court on Friday ruled that the decision to ban cigarettes during SA's coronavirus lockdown was unconstitutional.
Image: 123RF/Gin Sanders

The government’s decision to ban the sale of cigarettes during the country’s Covid-19 lockdown has been declared unconstitutional.

The Western Cape High Court on Friday ruled that regulation 45 of the Disaster Management Act — under which the cigarette prohibition was put in place — “cannot and does not withstand constitutional scrutiny”.

The court also ruled that the regulation was not necessary, and did not further the objectives of the legislation.

The ruling was in favour of British American Tobacco, and others, in their case against Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the national coronavirus command council.

The court ruled that each party should pay their own costs because the prohibition on the ban had already been lifted, and because the government was dealing with something completely new and, therefore, had to act swiftly even as science and knowledge were developing.

KZN cops in court for extorting R3,000 from man during cigarette ban

A warrant officer and two police constables who accused a resident of selling cigarettes when this was banned under lockdown - and then allegedly ...
News
4 weeks ago

'Mind-boggling': tobacco firms hit back on proposed 100% tax hike

A notable tax increase on tobacco products could reduce pressure on SA's heavily burden health system, contribute positively to the country's revenue ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

More Covid-19 restrictions for Nelson Mandela Bay as Ramaphosa declares metro a ...
Makhura shuffles cabinet to 'strengthen Gauteng'
X