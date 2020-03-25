Cider masquerading as gin leaves consumer shaken and stirred

South Africans are finding the time to worry about issues other than Covid-19 on the eve of a nationwide lockdown.

One of them is Lunga Soga, who complained to the advertising watchdog about a juniper-flavoured cider masquerading as gin.

Soga was particularly upset about the use of “Gs & Ts apply” in billboard and online ads for Savanna Jean.

“G & T commonly refers to gin and tonic, and it is clear that the intent is to try to confuse consumers about the nature of the product,” Soga told the Advertising Regulatory Board.

However, the watchdog noticed that Distell, the owner of Savanna, was trying to be humorous and said wording such as “the crisp flavoured cider” should dispel any confusion. It dismissed Soga's complaint.