McKinsey did 'real work' at Eskom, partner tells state capture inquiry

Consulting firm McKinsey & Company did “real work” on the ground in early 2016 to turn around the fortunes of Eskom, the state capture inquiry heard on Friday.

This was the evidence from McKinsey's senior partner, Dr Alex Weiss.

He told the inquiry about the contract the company entered into with the state-owned power utility in December 2015, and on which work began in January 2016. Eskom cancelled the contract in June that year and paid McKinsey and Gupta-linked company Trillian in excess of R1.7bn.

Two years ago, McKinsey volunteered to repay the fees it obtained for work it did at Eskom in 2016 following procedural activities at the power utility.

Eskom last year also successfully approached the high court in Pretoria to set aside the decision taken by Eskom's chief procurement officer Edwin Mabelane in January 2016 to conclude the agreement with McKinsey.