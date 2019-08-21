State capture rot is deep‚ says Gordhan - but R2.1bn has been recovered so far

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan says the state has recovered more than R2.1bn from irregular contracts awarded to entities doing business with state-owned enterprises.

Gordhan made the revelation in response to questions by IFP MP Elphas Buthelezi. The IFP's deputy president asked Gordhan about the interventions in place to recover monies lost at state-owned businesses.

Gordhan replied by saying that more than R4.8bn had been lost through state capture.

“The rot within SOCs (state-owned companies) is deep but can be overcome‚” he said.

When asked about Eskom‚ Gordan said McKinsey repaid R902m following a civil claim the power utility instituted against the company. Eskom further recovered R600m illegally paid to Trillian after a Gauteng high court ruling.

Gordhan said the Special Investigating Unit had lodged a court application on behalf of Eskom to set aside the Tegeta Brakfontein coal supply agreement‚ to the value of R2.7bn.