Accounting watchdog strips 'grossly negligent' Anoj Singh of membership

Former Eskom finance boss Anoj Singh has been stripped of his SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) membership.

This after the accounting watchdog found Singh guilty of “a number of breaches of the institute's bylaws and its code of conduct in relation to his conduct while he was employed as the group financial officer of Transnet, and while he was employed as the CFO at Eskom”. He was found guilty on 12 of 18 charges.

Saica found that while Singh was at Transnet, he “consciously or wilfully” disregarded the need to take care that saw the parastatal pay R15.9bn extra for the purchase of more than 1,000 locomotives.

It also found Singh was guilty of assisting Gupta-linked company Trillian while he was CFO at Eskom, but found him not guilty of an “improper relationship with the Gupta family and the fact that he had certain travelling expenses paid for by the Gupta family” because it did not have substantial evidence.

Singh did not appear before the hearing, despite a formal invitation, the institute said.

Singh was also ordered to pay half the costs of his disciplinary case, which concluded in July 2020, a year after Saica suspended him.

In a statement, the institute's CEO, Freeman Nomvalo, said: “Saica takes all instances of members’ alleged contravention of the Saica code of professional conduct seriously. All these matters are investigated, irrespective of the nature of the assignment or the individual member concerned. Saica's members who fail to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards compromise public and private sector institutions and the SA economy as a whole.