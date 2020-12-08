Rejects notion parents had been irresponsible
Mother drives Covid-19 positive daughter from party
“If I knew it was going to turn out this way, I would have not allowed her to go to the party.”
These are the words of a KwaZulu-Natal mother who said she terribly regrets sending her 18-year-old daughter to the Ballito Rage Festival, which has been identified as a Covid-19 super-spreader event...
