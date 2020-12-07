South Africa

Police pounce on Eastern Cape taverns not complying with Covid-19 protocol

By Yolanda Palezweni - 07 December 2020 - 10:43
The Eastern Cape Liquor Board, the police and metro police launched an operation to patrol Nelson Mandela Bay taverns on Saturday night to ensure compliance with Covid-19 regulations.
Image: YOLANDA PALEZWENI

Patrons at three taverns in Motherwell in Nelson Mandela Bay ignored Covid-19 regulations at the weekend, potentially putting hundreds of people at risk of infection.      

Motherwell is considered a Covid-19 hotspot but throngs of revellers — most not wearing masks and not socially distancing — packed the three taverns on Saturday night.

One tavern was fined R3,000 for selling alcohol and operating after the new curfew, which runs from 10pm to 4am.

