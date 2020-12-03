Western Cape premier Alan Winde calls for 'common-sense holiday' as Covid-19 surges

It is going to be a summer holiday with a difference. That was the message on Thursday from Western Cape premier Alan Winde as tourist hotspots experience a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Winde said while there is no need to cancel holiday plans yet, people travelling to Covid-19 hotspots should be extra careful and have a “common-sense holiday”.

He urged holiday makers to be part of the solution to the pandemic instead of adding to the problem, saying they should spend as much time as possible outdoors.