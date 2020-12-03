South Africa

More than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 03 December 2020 - 07:11
Minister Zweli Mkhize said 4,173 new infections were reported since the release of Tuesday's figures, taking the national tally to 796,472.
SA recorded more than 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

There were 65 Covid-19 related fatalities recorded in the same period, taking the national death toll to 21,709.

The number of tests done in the latest cycle was not provided.

