Jury out on closure of beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay

No decision has been made on whether beaches in Nelson Mandela Bay will be closed.

Meanwhile, patrons continue flocking to beaches without masks and drinking alcohol at weekends.

But all open spaces have been closed effective immediately, according to Bay disaster management chair Shane Brown.

This comes as the government is expected to announce stricter Covid-19 regulations for the metro going into the festive season.

Among the recommendations by the national command council are that alcohol sales should once again be restricted to Monday to Thursday and the curfew should be between 10pm and 4am.

While the Bay continues to be the epicentre of Covid-19 in SA, no decisions have been made on restricting movement to and from the metro.

Addressing the media on Wednesday, acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye said one of the major concerns the city had was its 8,000 boys wanting to undergo traditional male circumcision.