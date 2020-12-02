It's normal deployment this time of the year, says SANDF
Soldiers 'prepare for street patrols'
Is the army preparing to return to the streets again amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in some provinces and ahead of the festive season?
According to a leaked army document foot soldiers have been instructed to make standby arrangements in all nine provinces as a measure to handle "any internal disturbance or eventuality that might occur". ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.