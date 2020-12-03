Mbalula opens new Polokwane ring road as he takes a dig at Malema

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took a swipe at EFF leader Julius Malema while addressing residents during the handover of the Polokwane N1 ring road near Seshego in Limpopo on Thursday morning.

“Tell Julius Malema that the road near Seshego is complete and EFF will not protest,” he said.

Mbalula said he had received a text message from the EFF leader on Wednesday night telling him that he was going to hand over an incomplete road.

“Tell Malema that I'm done with this road,” he said.

Mbalula heaped praises on the SA National Road Agency (Sanral) team for sterling work.