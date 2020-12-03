Cameroon club PWD Bamenda have written to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) and asked for Friday's Champions League second leg preliminary tie against Kaizer Chiefs to be postponed.

Chiefs were to host the encounter at the FNB Stadium but it emerged on Thursday afternoon that the Cameroonians are yet to arrive in South Africa a little over 24 hours before kick off.

Interestingly‚ Chiefs arrived back in the country on Tuesday after beating Bameda courtesy of a lone strike from defender Eric Mathoho’s in the first leg on Sunday.

Gavin Hunt’s charges spent the remainder of the week preparing for what they thought would be a Friday night match until the South African Football Association informed them through competitions official and general manager‚ Mlungisi Ncame‚ about Bamenda’s request for a postponement.

Ncame said all media queries related to Bamenda's request and whether the match will go ahead on Friday or not should be directed to Chiefs as the hosts.

“It’s Chiefs' home match and it’s Chiefs who should be dealing with all [media] inquiries about that Bamenda request‚” said Ncame.

AmaKhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa said they have responded to Caf and told the continental body “Chiefs can only play the match on Saturday‚ 5 December”.

Should Caf agree to Chiefs' own conditions‚ the match will be played at the same venue on Saturday with a 6pm kick-off. Apparently Bamenda wanted to play the game on Sunday‚ exactly seven days after the first leg.

Maphosa told TimesLIVE on Thursday that they are now waiting for Caf to communicate whether they agree with their proposal to move the game to Saturday or not.

The winner of the Chiefs/Bamenda game will meet Angola’s Primeira de Agosto in the first leg scheduled for the end of December.