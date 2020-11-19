National Taxi Alliance's national protest causes havoc in Pretoria and elsewhere

Taxi body threatens more chaos unless Covid funds are released

The leadership of the National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has urged transport minister Fikile Mbalula to release the Covid-19 relief funds for the industry or face further sturdy resistance.



Yesterday, the Pretoria inner city came to a standstill as taxi drivers caused havoc in the city and around Gauteng – blocking roads and leaving thousands of commuters stranded as they marched to the Union Buildings to hand over their memorandum to Mbalula's office...