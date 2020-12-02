South Africans were left stunned on Wednesday as a war of words continued between the sports ministry and Anele Ngcongca's grieving family.

Sports personality Robert Marawa has also weighed in over the saga.

Ngcongca died in a car crash on the N2 outside Mtunzini on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast last week‚ and his funeral has been postponed to next week.

Tension rose when the Cape Town-born player's family accused sports minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Western Cape provincial government of snubbing them following the death of the former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star.

Anele's sister‚ Siyasanga‚ fired a salvo at Mthethwa and provincial MEC Anroux Marais on social media on Wednesday‚ and said the much-loved player was being celebrated in Belgium while there's been very little recognition of the sacrifices he made for his country. Anele spent almost a decade with KRC Genk‚ which has retired his iconic number 16 jersey in the wake of the tragedy.