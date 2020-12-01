Transport minister Fikile Mbalula slams attacks on trucks

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has slammed the recent attacks on trucks in parts of the country.

Addressing parliament on Tuesday about his festive season road safety plan, Mbalula flagged the latest attacks as a serious concern for his department.

He was speaking following the recent violence which has seen trucks torched, attacked and petrol-bombed in KwaZulu-Natal, Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

The attacks are apparently linked to xenophobic violence and protests about the employment of foreign nationals in the trucking industry.

“We remain seriously concerned at the escalation of attacks on trucks on our roads. Lawlessness on our roads will not be tolerated. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring those who believe they have a right to destroy property and place the lives of others at risk meet the full might of the law,” said Mbalula.