Complete your Christmas prep with these festive deals from HomeChoice
Make sure everyone is covered this festive season with everything from dinnerware to bedding
As we draw closer to Christmas, the hustle and bustle of preparing for the day can make you spend more than you intended to and when you get home, you realise that you didn’t even get what you set out to buy.
Thankfully, you can find everything you need quickly and conveniently at HomeChoice, and even get more than you bargained for thanks to these festive deals.
When it comes to cooking up festive feasts, your electricity bill can quickly become as high as your Christmas shopping bill so save some cash this festive season and switch to cooking on the Adara gas stove and heater for only R1,999 or from R174 p/m. It also comes with the Legend six-piece utensil set and April two-piece mitten set worth R900 free.
A home filled with loved ones on Christmas Day is what most of us look forward to, but there's nothing worse than running out of plates when entertaining a large crowd. Make sure everyone’s covered this season with the Lennox 69-piece dinnerware set for only R3,799 or from R331 p/m, plus you save R400.
Do you have new little additions to the family this year? The Hug Me mink baby blanket deal is perfect for you. These cosy Hug Me mink baby blankets come in three adorable shades and are incredibly soft and warm.
Buy two for R349 each or from R39 p/m and get one free.
Treat your little one and get more bang for your buck when you order the Spiderman Gotcha bedding set and receive a Paw Patrol bedding set free.
Both sets are made with colour-fast technology, so they’ll stay vibrant for many Christmases to come. Order the Spiderman Gotcha set from only R399 or R35 p/m.
This article was paid for by HomeChoice.