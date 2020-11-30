Former Sars boss Tom Moyane advanced state capture project, Gordhan tells Zondo commission

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said on Monday he believed former Sars boss Tom Moyane's personal goals while he was commissioner included the advancement of the state capture project.

Gordhan was speaking at the state capture inquiry, where he was being cross-examined by Moyane, through his advocate Dali Mpofu.

Mpofu asked Gordhan whether he stood by that statement he made at the commission about Moyane's alleged role in state capture.

“I stand by the fact that Mr Moyane was advancing state capture and one of his activities was laying the complaint,” Gordhan said.

He was referring to a criminal complaint laid by Moyane against Gordhan relating to the early pension payout of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay. The NPA charged Gordhan in 2016 but later withdrew the charges.