After 2005, are we heading for a Marx tragedy or farce

History seems to be repeating itself at the ANC via Ace v Cyril

It was Karl Marx who said that history repeats itself, first as a tragedy, the second time as a farce.



Whilst there is no universal consensus on what Marx really meant, it may be acknowledged that the first time as a tragedy refers to an event that should not have happened and the second time as a farce or a joke because we did not learn from our mistakes the first time around...