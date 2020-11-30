'Mini-lockdowns' on cards for Western Cape as hospitalisations climb

As Covid-19 infections rise again, Western Cape premier Alan Winde has warned that “mini-lockdowns” are a “blunt instrument” but might be the only solution if the resurgence is not stopped in its tracks.

“Covid-19 numbers are still climbing in the Garden Route and now in Cape Town too, and this is very concerning for me,” Winde said on Monday.

He said the growth week-on-week was “way too high” and that “everyone needs to play their part in slowing it down”.