Potential hotspots for local elections flagged

A list of potential hotspots for protest flare-ups has been handed to the electoral commission ahead of next year’s local government elections.

The Eastern Cape leads the pack with a total of eight hotspots identified for potential protests by residents over the drawing of new ward boundaries.

Limpopo is next with five hotspots, while KwaZulu-Natal follows with three while others were singled out in the North West (2), the Western Cape (2) and one in Free State.

On Tuesday, the Municipal Demarcation Board (MDB) handed over 4,468 final ward boundaries to the Independent Electoral Commission in preparation for the 2021 local government elections.

Municipal wards often change every five years for electoral purposes due to changes in the number of registered voters, mostly as a result of migration as well as the enrolment of new voters on the voters’ roll.

During the last 2016 local government elections, there were 4,392 municipal wards across the country. Next year there will be an additional 76 wards which will bring the total number of wards to 4,468.

Communities often protest over the changes in the drawing of ward boundaries and in some instances the protests turn violent.