Horse grooms can claim UIF, rules CCMA

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that a group of former Dippin Blu Racing horse groomers from Port Elizabeth are entitled to claim unemployment benefits.

Representing the former grooms on Friday, Malibongwe Kayiyane, the provincial secretary of the Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union, said that the commissioner ruled that all of the dismissed workers will get their UIF.

“On December 3 we will sign that agreement with the employer,” he said.

The group first took the matter of their dismissals to the CCMA in March. But then they decided to drop the complaint so that they could apply for UIF, which they couldn’t do if the case was pending at the CCMA. In September, they discovered that the department of labour’s system showed that they had absconded from work, making them ineligible for UIF.