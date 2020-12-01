Distressed educator faints in toilet

Gynecologist is not God, principal tells pregnant teacher

A principal from Makabelane Technical and Commercial High School in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State, will report at the education district offices pending an investigation after a number of allegations were levelled against him, including that he refused a heavily pregnant teacher to take maternity leave.



A video surfaced on social media last week where a pregnant teacher was taken from the school on a stretcher after she fainted in the school’s toilet. Her colleagues could be heard crying and screaming in the background, with some saying “God should be with her and everything will be fine”...