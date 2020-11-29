Call for sex offender list to be made public

“I will not be next”, “We’re done being afraid” and “Femicide is the real pandemic” were some of the many banners on display on Saturday morning during a protest against gender-based violence (GBV) outside parliament in Cape Town. “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” chanted some of the protesters in unison as cars driving by hooted in support.

The protest of about 150 people was organised by anti-GBV groups and is a part of the 16 days of activism campaign.

Venetia Orgill, an ambassador for SA Women Fight Back, came to the protest wrapped in chains and police tape. Orgill told GroundUp that two of her grandchildren have been victims of violence. After three years the court cases are still ongoing. Orgill called the court system “bullcrap”.

“We as families of victims have to live with this hurt, this pain, this ... not understanding of what is going on. And the perpetrators can go on with their lives. They can laugh and they can smile but we as families and victims are not getting closure,” she said.

“It’s difficult on the girls,” said Orgill as the alleged perpetrator can still be seen around the neighbourhood.