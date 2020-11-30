Residents step in to invigilate exams

Pupils left in limbo as teachers revolt against principal

A local pastor and several unemployed teachers spend a week invigilating exams at a Mpumalanga school after their teachers absconded from duty in protest over the return of a principal who had been displaced for six months.



Pupils at the Matimba Middle School failed to sit for mathematics and natural sciences exams last week after teachers who were supposed to oversee the exams staged walkouts for four days in protest over principal Gritta Mahlangu's return to the school...