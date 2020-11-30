Residents step in to invigilate exams
Pupils left in limbo as teachers revolt against principal
A local pastor and several unemployed teachers spend a week invigilating exams at a Mpumalanga school after their teachers absconded from duty in protest over the return of a principal who had been displaced for six months.
Pupils at the Matimba Middle School failed to sit for mathematics and natural sciences exams last week after teachers who were supposed to oversee the exams staged walkouts for four days in protest over principal Gritta Mahlangu's return to the school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.