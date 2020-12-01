South Africa

eThekwini city manager's wife becomes 18th accused in R430m waste corruption saga

By Orrin Singh - 01 December 2020 - 13:54
Bagcinele and her husband, eThekwini city manager Sipho Nzuza. She has been named the 18th accused in the ongoing R430m DSW corruption saga.
Image: Supplied

Bagcinele Cynthia Nzuza‚ 51‚ appeared in the Durban specialised commercial crimes court on Tuesday to face charges of corruption.

She is alleged to have facilitated the fitting of a built-in kitchen in her mother-in-law’s house‚ and one of the service providers implicated in the multimillion-rand DSW tender‚ allegedly paid R18‚000 for the fitting.

Her husband handed himself over to members of the Hawks in March for his alleged involvement in the awarding of work to contractors for the 2016 DSW tender.

His wife was awarded R30‚000 bail while her husband remains out on R50‚000 bail.

The case was postponed to December 10 when all 18 accused‚ including former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede‚ are expected back in court.

