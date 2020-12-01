Somalia expels Kenyan ambassador over 'interference'

Somalia expelled Kenya's ambassador and recalled its own envoy from Nairobi after accusing its neighbour of interfering in the electoral process in Jubbaland, one of Somalia's five semi-autonomous states.

Relations between the countries have been tense over the ownership of potential oil and gas deposits, some of which lie off the coast of Jubbaland.

Somalia did not go into further details on the alleged interference, while Kenya denied any wrongdoing and dismissed what it called "unsubstantiated allegations".

"As a result of the Kenyan government's political interferences in the internal affairs of Somalia, the regional President of Jubbaland has reneged on the election agreement that was reached on the 17th September 2020 in Mogadishu," Somalia's foreign ministry said late on Sunday.

The Somali statement published on Facebook did not give any details on the "election agreement" or how it thought it had been broken in Jubbaland - a southern state which borders Kenya and includes the major Somali port of Kismayo.