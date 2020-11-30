South Africa

David Best parole shock for traumatised mom shot in womb

‘Psychopath with zero chance of rehabilitation’ has shown ‘positive behaviour’ throughout 13 years of 21-year sentence, says report

By Adrienne Carlisle - 30 November 2020 - 12:04
David Best has served 13 years and three months of his 21-year prison sentence.
Image: FILE/MASI LOSI

Best has served 13 years and three months of his 21-year prison sentence for conspiracy to murder Dyer, attempted murder, assault and obstruction of justice.

He narrowly avoided murder charges when the high court ruled in 2007 that the definition of murder did not extend to the killing of unborn children.

