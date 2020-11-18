Anti-GBV group opposes bail for wife 'killer'
An anti-gender-based violence group has asked a Limpopo court not to grant bail to five men accused of killing two businesswomen in a suspected hit.
Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property, were killed execution style while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.