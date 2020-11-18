Anti-GBV group opposes bail for wife 'killer'

An anti-gender-based violence group has asked a Limpopo court not to grant bail to five men accused of killing two businesswomen in a suspected hit.



Makoena Mabusela-Leshabane, 46, a senior aviation finance consultant, and her friend Tebogo Mphuti, 35, who was in construction and property, were killed execution style while they were about to view a warehouse to rent in Magnavia, Polokwane, on October 10...