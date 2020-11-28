'Killer dad' sentenced to life for baby's 'ritual' killing

Ivan Mahlangu, the man dubbed 'the Killer dad', has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his three month old daughter.

Judge Thandoluhle Mankge on Friday handed Mahlangu the lengthy sentence at the Delmas High court, after he was found guilty on Tuesday. He was also found guilty for the assault of the mother of the deceased child, Pearl Mtshweni (22).

Mankge said the sentence would be an example to other men who continue to perpetrate gender based violence against women and children. "The accused did not show remorse and he always maintained his innocence. He also failed to explain to the court why he committed the crime," said Mankge.

Mahlangu pulled yet another stunt during the mitigating stage, telling the court that he doubts baby Nkanyiso was his child. He said the child could not have been his because the mother did not put the name he gave her on the baby's birth certificate.

"I am also shocked that he has another child who is four years-old, whose exact age he does not know. It means the accused does not care about his children", she said. While handing out the sentence, she said he disgustingly chose to deny the child, after killing her and leaving the mother scarred for life.

"The accused made watch him while he killed the baby. He also failed to stop even though the mother begged him not to kill the child. He never cared about the life of both the child and mother," said Mankge.