Forgiving dad's killer set Candice on path to wisdom

Forgiveness requires no technology to apply in one's life and reality.

It cannot be foisted upon anyone, even through the perpetrator's remorse or tangible rehabilitation.

Forgiveness advocate, author and public speaker Candice Mama says that forgiving is entirely about the forgiver and not about the perpetrator.

Mama launched her book, Forgiveness Redefined, last week, in which she shares the story about her journey of forgiveness.

She coined the phrase or title forgiveness advocate in the process of sharing her story on multiple platforms, including speaking to different audiences.

Central to Mama's journey is the fact that she chose to forgive notorious apartheid policeman Eugene de Kock for murdering her father Glenack Masilo Mama in cold blood, when Mama was just seven months old.

She met him in prison and found it in her to forgive him and move on with her life.

Mama has had to piece together information about her father to create a picture of him in her mind.

After meeting with De Kock Mama shared her story on Facebook where she received mixed reactions .