KZN man who 'killed' his two children was a 'religious, loving father and husband'

An emotionally wrecked mother of two toddlers who were brutally killed by their father couldn't hold back her tears as teachers at their school shared the last moments they had with them.

"Sambulo was enrolled this year for grade 1. He was a gifted child musically. At his tender age he had the power of serenading everyone with his voice. I called him the boss of the class. At one stage a frog got into the class and everybody ran out in fear. But not Sambulo, instead he stood firm and led it outside. This tragedy left us in the state of shock and confusion," said his class teacher Nozipho Mhlongo.

The lifeless bodies of little Sambulo and Unamandla Ndlela were found hanging inside the Ndlela family house on Women's Day, August 9, last week. One body was found in the bedroom and another inside the toilet. A rope was apparently used to hang the children. Their dad is alleged to have been the killer. The eldest, seven-year-old Sambulo, was a pupil at Mpembeni Primary School outside Empangeni in the KZN north coast. His four-year-old sister Unamandla was still in creche.