KZN man who 'killed' his two children was a 'religious, loving father and husband'
An emotionally wrecked mother of two toddlers who were brutally killed by their father couldn't hold back her tears as teachers at their school shared the last moments they had with them.
"Sambulo was enrolled this year for grade 1. He was a gifted child musically. At his tender age he had the power of serenading everyone with his voice. I called him the boss of the class. At one stage a frog got into the class and everybody ran out in fear. But not Sambulo, instead he stood firm and led it outside. This tragedy left us in the state of shock and confusion," said his class teacher Nozipho Mhlongo.
The lifeless bodies of little Sambulo and Unamandla Ndlela were found hanging inside the Ndlela family house on Women's Day, August 9, last week. One body was found in the bedroom and another inside the toilet. A rope was apparently used to hang the children. Their dad is alleged to have been the killer. The eldest, seven-year-old Sambulo, was a pupil at Mpembeni Primary School outside Empangeni in the KZN north coast. His four-year-old sister Unamandla was still in creche.
Relative Nomkhosi Khanyile described the accused as a loving father and husband. "Nathi loved his children very much and we never thought he would do something so despicable," she told Sowetan. She said they suspect that he was possessed by evil spirits, saying he was a church-going man who "feared the Lord".
According to provincial police spokesperson Col Nqobile Gwala, the 38-year-old father handed himself over to the police after allegedly committing the heneious act. "The accused approached a local police station and confessed to the crime. He was subsequently led to the murder scene where the bodies were identified," said Gwala on Wednesday.
He said the accused's statement will serve as a crucial part of court evidence. The accused was expected to appear in the eSikhaleni magistrate's court on Thursday.
KwaZulu-Natal MEC for social development Nonhlanhla Khoza described the incident as the worst form of cruelty.
"Nobody wants to lose children under this circumstances. Who in their right state of mind would kill defenceless kids. The department will be on standby to assist the mother to come to terms with this terrible loss."
The kids' mother is a presenter at the local Icora FM community radio station.