Court pokes holes in attempt to pin blame on baby's mom
Noose tightens on man accused of killing his baby
A man accused of killing his two-month-old baby has been labelled a blatant liar who wanted to shift the blame to his child's mother.
The Delmas High Court in Mpumalanga yesterday heard the state's submission of evidence about how Ivan Mahlangu, 27, “went out of his way to mislead the court” about the January 28 incident...
