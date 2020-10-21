South Africa

Court pokes holes in attempt to pin blame on baby's mom

Noose tightens on man accused of killing his baby

21 October 2020 - 08:29

A man accused of killing his  two-month-old baby has been labelled a blatant liar who wanted to shift the blame to his child's mother.

The Delmas High Court in Mpumalanga yesterday heard the state's submission of evidence about how Ivan Mahlangu, 27, “went out of his way to mislead the court” about the January 28 incident...

