Court finds killing planned

'Killer dad' found guilty of baby's 'ritual' murder

A 27-year-old man dubbed "killer dad" has been found guilty of the assault and murder of his three-month-old baby, whom he allegedly sacrificed for rituals.



Ivan Mahlangu, from KwaMhlanga in Mpumalanga, was found guilty yesterday at the Delmas High Court and is due to be sentenced on Friday. ..