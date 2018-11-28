Daughter witnesses dad kill mom, then himself.

An 11-year-old girl witnessed the death of her parents when her father killed her mother and shortly after committed suicide.

The man is said to have also told the girl to hang herself so that they can all die together, but she escaped. The parents' names cannot be divulged to protect the girl's identity.

This was after the woman, 31, was stabbed to death with a knife and broomstick by her boyfriend of 14 years in Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, on Monday.

The gory incident happened just a day after the launch of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

As the man took the first steps towards hanging himself, he ordered his daughter to watch carefully so that she could hang herself after him.

While he was hanging, the girl ran out to get help but it was too late for her parents, who both died on the scene.

The deceased woman's brother told Sowetan yesterday when he arrived at the couple's shack he found his sister's lifeless body in a pool of blood, facing up.

"She had a big bleeding wound on her neck from being stabbed with a knife and a broomstick that was used to first beat her up before she was stabbed with the sharp side of it in her waist," he said.